Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.93.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,291 shares of company stock worth $335,304. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.92. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $40.05.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
