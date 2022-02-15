Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after acquiring an additional 707,556 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,100,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period.

IJK opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

