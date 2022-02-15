Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 2.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after purchasing an additional 778,779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $975,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,580,000 after purchasing an additional 336,236 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.