Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 286,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.