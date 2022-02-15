Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

