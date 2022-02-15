Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

