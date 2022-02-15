Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $103.73 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

