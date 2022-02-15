Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 0.88% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,520,000 after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.57. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

