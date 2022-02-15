Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.