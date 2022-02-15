Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73.

