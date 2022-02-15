Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON)’s share price was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 166,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 140,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

