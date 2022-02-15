Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 8.6% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Techne worth $26,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $413.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $338.79 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.43.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

