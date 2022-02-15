Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Has $44.74 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 14.6% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $568.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

