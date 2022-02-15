Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Invests $13.39 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,000. Twist Bioscience comprises about 4.4% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $575,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,348 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $173.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

