Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the period. NeoGenomics comprises approximately 3.5% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of NeoGenomics worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NEO stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.63.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

