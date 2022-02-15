Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. SomaLogic accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of SomaLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGC. started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. SomaLogic Inc has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.