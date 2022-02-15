Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,729,791 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,729,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,643,000. Ginkgo Bioworks comprises approximately 5.7% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Ginkgo Bioworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

