Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,000. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 6.4% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of PerkinElmer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $11,596,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 268.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $183.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

