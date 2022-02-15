BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,192 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,134 shares of company stock valued at $49,802,501 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

