BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,192 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMD opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,134 shares of company stock valued at $49,802,501 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
