BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 250.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.47% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVFB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 328,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 223,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVFB opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

