BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Trebia Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 3.32% of Trebia Acquisition worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREB. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TREB opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

