BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 815,000 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,020,000. McAfee comprises approximately 0.5% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

