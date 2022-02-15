BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,171,000.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.