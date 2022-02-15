BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $39.15 Million Stock Position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the quarter. New Frontier Health makes up approximately 1.1% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 2.64% of New Frontier Health worth $39,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the second quarter worth $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New Frontier Health in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSE NFH opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.13. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

