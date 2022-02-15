BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,371 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of Pioneer Merger worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the second quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the third quarter valued at $5,965,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at $9,131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 1,649.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.