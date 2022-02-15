BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 72,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the second quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $271.06 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

