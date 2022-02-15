BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.33 Million in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.32% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

