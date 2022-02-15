BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $10.94 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,943,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,290,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,476,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.