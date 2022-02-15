BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.61% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZENV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Zenvia Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Zenvia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

