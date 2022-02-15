BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 29.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

