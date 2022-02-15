BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

