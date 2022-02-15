BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 12,769 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,769 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

