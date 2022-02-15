BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Sells 300,000 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. 51job accounts for about 2.0% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 1.56% of 51job worth $73,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 51job by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.