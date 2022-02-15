BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Trims Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,334 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of BTRS worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BTRS by 550.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 130,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last quarter.

BTRS opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $973.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.