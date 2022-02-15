BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 708,500 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 708,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,000. Uber Technologies comprises 10.2% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

