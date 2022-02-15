BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Sells 3,400 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 2.7% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,439.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2,338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,920.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,004.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,812.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.