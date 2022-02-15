Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. NeoGames makes up 8.8% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.70% of NeoGames worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NeoGames by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.