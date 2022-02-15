BlueSpruce Investments LP Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,849 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 5.5% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 0.43% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $316,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

