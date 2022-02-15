BlueSpruce Investments LP Purchases New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,000. VeriSign makes up about 0.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in VeriSign by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 118,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 47.0% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,396 shares of company stock worth $7,573,251 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $216.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day moving average of $224.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.