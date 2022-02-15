BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 1,465,304 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlueSpruce Investments LP decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,465,304 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 4.1% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned approximately 1.09% of TransUnion worth $233,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,453,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,027,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 50.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.