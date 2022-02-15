BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.01 and last traded at C$20.95. 143,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 111,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

