BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.13 and last traded at C$23.10. Approximately 166,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 214,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

