BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 1.1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.32 and last traded at C$27.19. 15,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 27,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th.

