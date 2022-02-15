BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 1.1%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.93 and last traded at C$22.84. Approximately 56,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 42,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

