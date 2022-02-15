BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €78.00 at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($85.23) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.75) to €52.60 ($59.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €63.00 ($71.59) to €66.00 ($75.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.62.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,639. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

