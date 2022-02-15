Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Marlowe Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Marlowe Partners LP grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 12.8% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $5,341,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $99.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,645.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,388.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,354.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

