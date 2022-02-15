Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,580.01 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,388.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,354.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 277.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

