BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,269. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.