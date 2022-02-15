BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.
NYSE:BWA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,269. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
