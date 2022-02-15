Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 16,571 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 13.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $97,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of SCHB opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

