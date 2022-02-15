Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 19,627 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,847,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.57 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

